The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Washington DC “Ani” Chapter organized a community protest marking the 35th anniversary of the Sumgait pogrom, and subsequent pogroms in Kirovabad, Maragha and Baku, and demanding the end of Azerbaijan’s 70-plus day blockade of Artsakh.

February 27, 2023, 14:10 “We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The demonstrators chanted “Armenia wants peace, Aliyev wants Yerevan”, “We remember Sumgait”.

The protesters also blocked an Azerbaijani electronic billboard truck which was spreading fake information on the so-called “Khojaly genocide”.