The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Washington DC “Ani” Chapter organized a community protest marking the 35th anniversary of the Sumgait pogrom, and subsequent pogroms in Kirovabad, Maragha and Baku, and demanding the end of Azerbaijan’s 70-plus day blockade of Artsakh.
“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The demonstrators chanted “Armenia wants peace, Aliyev wants Yerevan”, “We remember Sumgait”.
The protesters also blocked an Azerbaijani electronic billboard truck which was spreading fake information on the so-called “Khojaly genocide”.