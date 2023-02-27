According to the Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare, 300 children have been born in Artsakh maternity hospitals during the blockade imposed by Azerbaijan. As a result of Azerbaijan’s campaign of terror against the people of Artsakh, newborns and their mothers face serious daily concerns relating to shortages of baby food, diapers, medicines, and other basic necessities.

February 27, 2023, 13:04 300 Children Born in Artsakh During Blockade

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the 78th day of the blockade of Artsakh the bulletin of the government of the Republic published the updated statistics of the day.



From February 24-26, 14 Patients Transported to Armenia by ICRC



Seventeen patients who had been sent to Armenia for medical treatment returned to Artsakh with accompanying persons.



The transfer of patients from Artsakh to Armenia continues to be carried out exclusively with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross.



As of February 26, a total of 127 patients have been transported from Artsakh to Armenia by the ICRC.

Artsakh MFA Issues Statement on Order of UN International Court of Justice Demanding the Unblocking of the Lachin Corridor



The statement, which was published on February 24, includes the following:



“We welcome the Order by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) dated 22 February on the indication of a provisional measure to Azerbaijan, obliging the latter to ‘take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.’



We call on the international community to take effective measures to ensure the immediate and unconditional implementation by Azerbaijan of the order of the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. At the same time, we deem it necessary to systematically and thoroughly consider at the international level the issue of the legal protection of the people of Artsakh from the Azerbaijani policy of massive violations of their rights.”

Update of Daily Statistics

2 children are in the neonatal and intensive care units of the children’s hospital.

6 adult patients are in the intensive care unit, 3 of whom are in critical condition.

300 children have been born under the blockade.

About 730 people have been deprived of the opportunity to receive necessary medical treatment due to suspensions of planned surgeries in all medical facilities of Artsakh.

As of today, 127 patients have been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia to receive appropriate medical care with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

755 business entities (17.7% of the total) have suspended their activities due to the impossible operating conditions under the blockade, while the remaining operate partially or with state support.

At least 5,100 people have lost jobs and sources of income as a result of the impact on the economy.

More than 30,800 tons of vital supplies, which would have been delivered during the period of the blockade, have not reached Artsakh. Only a meager amount has since been delivered by the ICRC and the Russian peacekeeping forces.

Key Facts

Since the beginning of the blockade, many countries and international organizations have condemned Azerbaijan’s actions and called for the lifting of the blockade. The issue was also discussed in the UN Security Council. The European Court of Human Rights obliged Azerbaijan to take all necessary and sufficient measures to end the blockade. The UN’s International Court of Justice (The Hague) discussed the issue within the proceedings of the Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and ordered Azerbaijan to ensure unimpeded movement through the Lachin Corridor. The European Parliament adopted a resolution on the humanitarian consequences of the blockade of Artsakh