Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will start the new week with a heavy program of the two-day visit to Baku. The visit is timed to the first anniversary of the bilateral declaration on friendly interaction signed on February 22 of the last year, Tass informs.

February 27, 2023, 10:09 Lavrov to discuss cooperation agenda topics in Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Russia’s top diplomat is expected to meet President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister of the Republic Jeyhun Bayramov.

Lavrov will discuss the entire complex of bilateral issues, current regional and international problems during meetings with leaders of Azerbaijan and will also pay particular attention to progress in implementing trilateral agreements of leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, official spokeswomen of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said earlier.