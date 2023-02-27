Saudi Arabia to send $410-mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine — top diplomat

Saudi Arabia will render humanitarian assistance to Ukraine worth 410 million US dollars, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told a news conference in Kiev after his meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Sunday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS:The news conference was televised by the Al Ekhbariya television channel.

"The Kingdom is sparing no effort to alleviate sufferings of the Ukrainians," the Saudi top diplomat said. "We are focused on mitigating the consequences of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. That is why the King and the Crown Prince have made a decision to send humanitarian aid to that country to a sum of 410 million US dollars," he said.

Apart from that, according to the El Sharq television channel, Riyadh and Kiev signed a memorandum of mutual understanding providing for the supplies of oil products to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian presidential office chief Andrey Yerkam wrote on his Telegram channel that 100 million US dollars from this sum will go to humanitarian assistance, and 300 million US dollars - to purchases of oil products.

Saudi Arabia continues efforts to find possibilities for the peaceful settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, Saudi Foreign Minister told.

"The Kingdom is interested in supporting any initiatives that will help bring down tension and reach peace. <…> We will continue to work with all the parties [to the conflict] to try to find possibilities for settling this crisis," he said.

It was the first visit to Ukraine by a Saudi foreign minister since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.