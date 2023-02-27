Despite the lack of building materials, the construction of apartment buildings continues on Tigran Mets Street in Stepanakert (Photos)

The construction of a new neighborhood being built with the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues in the area adjacent to Tigran Mets Street in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the construction is carried out by "Kapavor" and "Pant" LL companies.

In an interview with ''Artsakhpress'', Pavel Harutyunyan, the head of "Pant" LLC, noted that the company is realizing the construction of three buildings.

"In the first part of the building, construction works are already underway on the top floor, columns and partitions are being installed; in the second - the roofing of the 6th floor is being carried out, and in the third building, the construction works have been currently stopped," he explained.

According to the head of "Pant" LLC, interior finishing works are also being done at the same time.

The first building under construction will consist of a total of 2-4 room 48 apartments and the second one, the 9-storey building will have 2-3 room 27 apartments.

He noted that the buildings are earthquake resistant.

Referring to the problems caused by the blockade, Pavel Harutyunyan mentioned the lack of building materials.