Armenian FM to participate in high-level meeting of 52nd session of UN Human Rights Council
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: “On February 27-28, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Geneva to participate in the high-level meeting of the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council. There will also be meetings with several partners,” the foreign ministry said on social media.