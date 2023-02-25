Biden rules out sending F-16 fighters to Ukraine for now

US President Joe Biden said that Ukraine does not currently need F-16 fighters, so for now he rules out their transfer to Kiev.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I am ruling it out for now," he said in response to a related question in an interview with ABC television. Excerpts from the interview were aired on Friday.

Biden added that at the moment "he (Ukrainian President Vladmir Zelensky) needs tanks, artillery, air defense, including HIMARS."

"There's things he needs now that we're sending him to put them in a position to be able to make gains this spring and this summer going into the fall," he said.

When asked if this meant the US ruled out transferring F-16s to Kiev in the future, Biden said he could not predict Ukraine's defense needs over the long term.