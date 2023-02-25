Germany to send four additional Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv

Germany will supply four more Leopard 2 A6 tanks from the Bundeswehr reserves to Ukraine, increasing their total number to 18, DW reported.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: This decision was made by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Together with Portuguese and Swedish partners, we are now in a position to fully equip the Ukrainian tank battalion, the German Defense Ministry said in a statement. The Ukrainian battalion normally has 31 tanks.