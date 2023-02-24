Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo held a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister’s Personal Representative at the OIF, Ambassador Christian Ter-Stepanyan.

February 24, 2023, 18:10 OIF Secretary General welcomes International Court of Justice ruling on unblocking of Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ambassador Ter-Stepanyan presented the concerning situation in the region. Ter-Stepanyan told the OIF Secretary General that Azerbaijan, after its aggression against Armenia in September 2022 and subsequent occupation of sovereign territories of Armenia, is now keeping the Lachin Corridor blocked for more than two months, causing a grave humanitarian crisis and severe consequences for the 120,000 Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh.

The Ambassador noted that this step by Azerbaijan, which constitutes a violation of the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement, has received international condemnation and many international actors demanded Azerbaijan to stop the blockade.

In turn, the OIF tweeted that Secretary General Mushikiwabo welcomed the February 22 judgment by the International Court of Justice which ordered Azerbaijan to take all steps at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.

During the meeting the OIF Secretary General and the Armenian envoy at the OIF also discussed issues pertaining to strengthening cooperation between Armenia and the OIF.