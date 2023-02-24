EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said that the European Union does not want the destruction of Russia, he told the Spanish newspaper Periodico.

February 24, 2023, 16:30 Borrell says EU does not want to destroy Russia

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The EU does not support Ukraine to bring about political change in Russia and, they do not want to destroy Russia, he said.



According to him, the EU's approach to the situation in Ukraine has been too gradual. He noted that the EU has enough ammunition to support Ukraine.



Earlier, Borrell said that the EU and NATO needed to speed up the supply of ammunition to Kyiv and then think about building a new international security system.



According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend the country's participation in the START Treaty is proof that Russia's actions are destroying the security system created after World War II.



He also said that he would provide the defense ministers of the 27 countries in the community with proposals to accelerate arms supplies to Ukraine at the March 7-8 meeting.