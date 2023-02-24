International recognition of Artsakh’s independence is “means to stop mass human rights violations” – FM Ghazaryan

A legal international recognition of Artsakh has always been and remains relevant among the priorities of Artsakh’s foreign policy, the Foreign Minister of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan said at a seminar.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: He said the legal, political and historical grounds for an international recognition are more than sufficient. “Artsakh’s path of self-determination and independence is fully in line with international law and the legal norms of the USSR. 32 years ago, declaring independence was the only way to ensure the existence of the people of Artsakh. And on December 10, in 1991, the people of Artsakh exercised their right to self-determination. Afterwards, Azerbaijan resorted to attempting to solve the conflict by force for three times, trying to forcefully suppress the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh, in violation of requirements of international law and the UN charter,” Ghazaryan said.

Even in times of relative peace Azerbaijan consistently engaged in a policy of aggravating ethnic hatred and discrimination.