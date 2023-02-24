Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

China publishes its proposals on Ukrainian crisis settlement

China published on Friday its position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The text of the document is posted on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and includes 12 points, Tass informs.

China publishes its proposals on Ukrainian crisis settlement

China publishes its proposals on Ukrainian crisis settlement

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on February 18, Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), member of the CCP Politburo Wang Yi said that Chinese authorities would prepare a document on China's position on resolving the Ukrainian crisis by the anniversary of the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. He noted that the abovementioned document would be based on the proposals of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The main provisions of the document are presented below:

Peace talks and ceasefire

In the document published on Friday, China stressed that dialogue and negotiations were "the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis" and called on all sides to support Moscow and Kiev in "working in the same direction" and in resuming direct dialogue as soon as possible. The diplomats pointed out that the international community should create conditions and provide a platform for the resumption of negotiations.

In addition, China urged not to add fuel to the fire, not to allow further escalation and the crisis in Ukraine to spiral out of control, and to help create conditions for a complete cease-fire and cessation of hostilities.

The document pointed out that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be "effectively upheld". China also called for abandoning the Cold War mentality, opposing bloc confrontation, and taking into account the reasonable security interests and concerns of all countries. It is also stressed that the security of one country cannot be ensured at the expense of the security of other countries.

Preventing nuclear war

In its plan, China once again called for avoiding a nuclear crisis. Beijing noted that nuclear war must not be fought, and called for opposing the use or threatened use of nuclear weapons, as well as preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

China called for ensuring the safety of nuclear power plants and other civilian nuclear facilities and preventing nuclear accidents due to human error.

In addition, China stated that it strongly opposed the development and use of biological and chemical weapons by any country under any circumstances. 

Humanitarian crisis and prisoner of war exchange

Regarding the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, China has called for support for all measures to help ease the crisis in this area. The need for increased humanitarian aid to "relevant areas" was noted, as well as the creation of humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from the conflict zone. In addition, the importance of preventing the humanitarian crisis from escalating was emphasized, as well as the need to support the UN's coordinating role in sending humanitarian aid to the conflict zone.

The document stressed that the parties to the conflict must protect women, children and "other victims of the conflict". It also pointed out that China supported the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine and called on all parties to create more favorable conditions for this.

Global economy and post-conflict reconstruction

In its document, China once again called for the stability of production and supply chains amid the Ukrainian crisis, as well as the use of "the world economy as a tool or weapon for political purposes". Beijing noted the importance of preventing the crisis from affecting international cooperation in energy, finance, food trade and transport.

In addition, China called to ensure the export of grain and implement the Black Sea Grain Initiative signed by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN on the transportation of grain across the Black Sea.

The document emphasized that China was against unilateral sanctions. According to the Chinese side, they are "cannot solve the issue", "they only create new problems".

The document also included a point on post-war reconstruction in the conflict zone. China called on the international community to take appropriate measures and expressed its readiness to provide assistance as well and play a constructive role in this regard.


     

Politics

International recognition of Artsakh’s independence is “means to stop mass human rights violations” – FM Ghazaryan

A legal international recognition of Artsakh has always been and remains relevant among the priorities of Artsakh’s foreign policy, the Foreign Minister of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan said at a seminar.

All news from section

Int’l community should acknowledge legitimacy of Artsakh people's choice for independence – Artsakh foreign ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) welcomed the order by the International Court of Justice on the indication of a provisional measure to Azerbaijan.

United States encourages Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold EU-mediated summit to continue progress

President of the European Council Charles Michel has extended an invitation to Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold talks in Brussels, the United States Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing.

U.S. underscored need for free, open commercial and private transit through Lachin corridor at Munich summit – spox

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the need for free and open commercial and private transit through the Lachin corridor, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing.

Pashinyan, Guterres discuss the issue of sending UN fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and Lachin Corridor

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary General António Guterres, informed the Office of the Prime Minister.

|President Harutyunyan fired State Minister Ruben Vardanyan

President of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan fired State Minister Ruben Vardanyan.

Luxembourg calls on Azerbaijan to ensure free and safe movement along Lachin corridor

Luxembourg stands in solidarity with the Armenian people in the face of the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Foreign Ministry of Luxembourg tweeted.

Economy

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

All news from section

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

Armenia sends third batch of humanitarian aid to Syria

The Ministry of Emergency Situations on behalf of the Armenian Prime Minister organized the transportation of the third batch of humanitarian aid to the Syrian Arab Republic, which was affected by the earthquake. The weight of the cargo is more than 32 tons.

All news from section

International Court of Justice obliges Azerbaijan to ensure uninterrupted movement through the Lachin Corridor

The International Court of Justice obliged Azerbaijan to ensure the uninterrupted movement of transport and people through the Lachin Corridor in both directions, as provided by the obligations it has assumed.

Former French Prime Minister honors Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan

On February 21, a delegation led by former French Prime Minister and current Mayor of Le Havre Edouard Philippe and former French Minister and current European Parliament Member Nathalie Loiseau, accompanied by French Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Anne Louyot, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

ICRC facilitated transfer of seven people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on February 21, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the ArtsakhInfo Center stated.

Round table-discussion dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh movement held in Stepanakert

As "Artsakhpress" informs, at the start of the event, those present paid tribute to the memory of the Armenians who have fallen for the sake of our Homeland.

How the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh is hurting the families it divides

As Azerbaijan continues its blockade of Karabakh for the 68th day, Artak Beglaryan can’t meet his wife and daughters. Lack of supplies

With the support of the Artsakh Diocese, the kindergarten in Khnushinak is being renovated

The kindergarten building of the Khnushinak community of Artsakh's Martuni region is being renovated.

Military

Azerbaijan breaches ceasefire. Ministry of Defense of Artsakh

On February 21, the Azerbaijani military violated the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire by opening small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

All news from section

Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense spreads another misinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation.

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss regional security issues

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

Kosovo Force command inspected the combat-readiness of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent

The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

China publishes its proposals on Ukrainian crisis settlement
International recognition of Artsakh’s independence is “means to stop mass human rights violations” – FM Ghazaryan
Int’l community should acknowledge legitimacy of Artsakh people's choice for independence – Artsakh foreign ministry
United States encourages Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold EU-mediated summit to continue progress
U.S. underscored need for free, open commercial and private transit through Lachin corridor at Munich summit – spox
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

All news from section

Photos

The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

All news from section

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Sport

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

All news from section

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Diaspora

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

All news from section

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

International

China publishes its proposals on Ukrainian crisis settlement

All news from section

US to announce new $2 bln package of military aid to Ukraine on Friday — CNN

ECDC: Earthquake sites in Turkey and Syria are at risk of spreading infections

Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili's visit to Turkey begins

Most Read

month

week

day

Search