China publishes its proposals on Ukrainian crisis settlement

China published on Friday its position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The text of the document is posted on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and includes 12 points, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on February 18, Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), member of the CCP Politburo Wang Yi said that Chinese authorities would prepare a document on China's position on resolving the Ukrainian crisis by the anniversary of the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. He noted that the abovementioned document would be based on the proposals of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The main provisions of the document are presented below:

Peace talks and ceasefire

In the document published on Friday, China stressed that dialogue and negotiations were "the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis" and called on all sides to support Moscow and Kiev in "working in the same direction" and in resuming direct dialogue as soon as possible. The diplomats pointed out that the international community should create conditions and provide a platform for the resumption of negotiations.

In addition, China urged not to add fuel to the fire, not to allow further escalation and the crisis in Ukraine to spiral out of control, and to help create conditions for a complete cease-fire and cessation of hostilities.

The document pointed out that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be "effectively upheld". China also called for abandoning the Cold War mentality, opposing bloc confrontation, and taking into account the reasonable security interests and concerns of all countries. It is also stressed that the security of one country cannot be ensured at the expense of the security of other countries.

Preventing nuclear war

In its plan, China once again called for avoiding a nuclear crisis. Beijing noted that nuclear war must not be fought, and called for opposing the use or threatened use of nuclear weapons, as well as preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

China called for ensuring the safety of nuclear power plants and other civilian nuclear facilities and preventing nuclear accidents due to human error.

In addition, China stated that it strongly opposed the development and use of biological and chemical weapons by any country under any circumstances.

Humanitarian crisis and prisoner of war exchange

Regarding the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, China has called for support for all measures to help ease the crisis in this area. The need for increased humanitarian aid to "relevant areas" was noted, as well as the creation of humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from the conflict zone. In addition, the importance of preventing the humanitarian crisis from escalating was emphasized, as well as the need to support the UN's coordinating role in sending humanitarian aid to the conflict zone.

The document stressed that the parties to the conflict must protect women, children and "other victims of the conflict". It also pointed out that China supported the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine and called on all parties to create more favorable conditions for this.

Global economy and post-conflict reconstruction

In its document, China once again called for the stability of production and supply chains amid the Ukrainian crisis, as well as the use of "the world economy as a tool or weapon for political purposes". Beijing noted the importance of preventing the crisis from affecting international cooperation in energy, finance, food trade and transport.

In addition, China called to ensure the export of grain and implement the Black Sea Grain Initiative signed by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN on the transportation of grain across the Black Sea.

The document emphasized that China was against unilateral sanctions. According to the Chinese side, they are "cannot solve the issue", "they only create new problems".

The document also included a point on post-war reconstruction in the conflict zone. China called on the international community to take appropriate measures and expressed its readiness to provide assistance as well and play a constructive role in this regard.