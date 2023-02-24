United States encourages Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold EU-mediated summit to continue progress

President of the European Council Charles Michel has extended an invitation to Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold talks in Brussels, the United States Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing.
President of the European Council Charles Michel has extended an invitation to Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold talks in Brussels, the United States Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) welcomed the order by the International Court of Justice on the indication of a provisional measure to Azerbaijan.
President of the European Council Charles Michel has extended an invitation to Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold talks in Brussels, the United States Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing.
The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the need for free and open commercial and private transit through the Lachin corridor, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary General António Guterres, informed the Office of the Prime Minister.
President of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan fired State Minister Ruben Vardanyan.
Luxembourg stands in solidarity with the Armenian people in the face of the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Foreign Ministry of Luxembourg tweeted.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar held phone talks on February 21 at the initiative of the EU, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.
The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.
The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.
Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.
World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations on behalf of the Armenian Prime Minister organized the transportation of the third batch of humanitarian aid to the Syrian Arab Republic, which was affected by the earthquake. The weight of the cargo is more than 32 tons.
The International Court of Justice obliged Azerbaijan to ensure the uninterrupted movement of transport and people through the Lachin Corridor in both directions, as provided by the obligations it has assumed.
On February 21, a delegation led by former French Prime Minister and current Mayor of Le Havre Edouard Philippe and former French Minister and current European Parliament Member Nathalie Loiseau, accompanied by French Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Anne Louyot, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial.
Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on February 21, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the ArtsakhInfo Center stated.
As "Artsakhpress" informs, at the start of the event, those present paid tribute to the memory of the Armenians who have fallen for the sake of our Homeland.
As Azerbaijan continues its blockade of Karabakh for the 68th day, Artak Beglaryan can’t meet his wife and daughters. Lack of supplies
The kindergarten building of the Khnushinak community of Artsakh's Martuni region is being renovated.
On February 21, the Azerbaijani military violated the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire by opening small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation.
The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.
Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.
The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.
month
week
day