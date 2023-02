The United States will announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $2 billion on Friday, CNN reported.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: A vast portion of funds will be used to finance production of munitions in the United States, the report says.

The list of military equipment to be delivered to Ukraine, published by the broadcaster, does not include fighter jets which Kiev has been requesting.