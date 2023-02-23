Luxembourg calls on Azerbaijan to ensure free and safe movement along Lachin corridor

Luxembourg stands in solidarity with the Armenian people in the face of the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Foreign Ministry of Luxembourg tweeted.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “In Yerevan, FM Asselborn met with his colleague Ararat Mirzoyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to discuss bilateral relations and latest international developments. Luxembourg stands in solidarity with the Armenian people in the face of the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. In this context, Luxembourg calls on Azerbaijan to ensure free and safe movement along the Lachin corridor. Furthermore, we welcome the establishment of the EU mission EUMA, to which Luxembourg will contribute and which is tangible proof of the EU’s commitment to peace and stability in the region,” the Foreign Ministry of Luxembourg tweeted.