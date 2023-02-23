Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar held phone talks on February 21 at the initiative of the EU, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

February 23, 2023, 15:46 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, EU’s Toivo Klaar discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Galuzin and Klaar discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement topic, according to a read-out issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“Galuzin noted that Brussels’ decision to deploy a so-called civilian EU mission in Armenia has a clear geopolitical subtext, which doesn’t contribute to real stabilization in Transcaucasia. The absence of consensus between Baku and Yerevan around this initiative was underscored,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.