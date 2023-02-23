President Harutyunyan partook at a plenary session of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly

On 23 February Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan partook at the government hour within the frameworks of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly plenary session in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Presidential Office stated.

The Head of the State and members of the Cabinet responded to the questions raised by the deputies and clarified steps aimed at solving the problems developed in the aftermath of blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.