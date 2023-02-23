ECDC: Earthquake sites in Turkey and Syria are at risk of spreading infections

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has issued a report stating the risks of the spread of infectious diseases, including cholera, in earthquake-affected areas of Turkey and Syria.

The center said the main immediate health needs in Turkey and Syria after the earthquakes are related to injuries and disruptions in the health care system, but the threat of the spread of infectious diseases could be a concern over the next two to four weeks.



There is a high probability of a spike in cholera cases in the affected areas in the coming weeks, the statement said.



In addition, experts do not rule out the development of other diseases such as hepatitis A and rotavirus in the affected camps.



ECDC explains that the spread of infections can be caused by limited access to clean water, inadequate sanitation and hygiene conditions, improper cooking of food.



According to experts, respiratory infections due to the relocation of victims to temporary camps are "of particular concern.