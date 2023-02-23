Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili's visit to Turkey begins

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili's visit to Turkey has begun. According to the press service of the prime minister, the head of the Georgian government had a welcoming ceremony at Ankara Esenboga International Airport, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the airport, Irakli Garibashvili was met by deputy governor Murat Soylu, acting Ankara Mayor Sercan Ciggin, deputy head of Ankara Gendarmerie Command Ugur Ergan, Director General of Bilateral Political Affairs Directorate of Turkish Foreign Ministry Gokhan Turan and Georgian Ambassador to Turkey George Janjgava.

The prime minister is in the Republic of Turkey with a delegation.