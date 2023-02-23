A military plane fell down in the Belgorod region, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in his Telegram channel, news.am informs.

February 23, 2023, 15:16 Military plane crashes in Belgorod region

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "An airplane of the Ministry of Defense fell down in the Valuisky urban district. The cause of what happened is being clarified. The situation is under control," he wrote.



According to the governor, an investigation team and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working at the site.



According to the emergency services, the pilot managed to eject. According to preliminary data, he is alive.