February 22, 2023 15:38

We received assurances from Azerbaijani side that internationally visible dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert should take place: Mirzoyan

During a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan answered the question of the Public Television Company about what further developments can be expected from the discussion of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Munich. On that day, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, announced that there is an understanding to hold discussions with the people of Nagorno-Karabakh regarding their rights and security.