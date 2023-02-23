Armenia sends third batch of humanitarian aid to Syria

The Ministry of Emergency Situations on behalf of the Armenian Prime Minister organized the transportation of the third batch of humanitarian aid to the Syrian Arab Republic, which was affected by the earthquake. The weight of the cargo is more than 32 tons.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the press service of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations, this is food and medicine, NEWS.am informs. The cargo will be delivered to Aleppo by IL-76 aircraft. The Ministry of Internal Affairs assisted in the organization of the work.



Earlier humanitarian aid weighing over 55 tons was sent to Syria.