New EU-mediated Armenia-Azerbaijan talks expected in “coming days” – United States State Department says

President of the European Council Charles Michel will host Armenia-Azerbaijan talks in the coming days, according to the United States State Department.

 STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The announcement was made by State Department spokesperson Ned Price at a press briefing, when he was asked to comment on the State Department’s readout of the Munich summit which mentioned that Secretary Blinken “took note of the significant progress the two sides have made over the last several months.” The reporter asked Price whether this didn’t sound over-optimistic.

“He was reflecting what we’ve seen over the last couple months. This has been the result of engagement between the parties. This has been the result of bilateral engagement with the United States, trilateral engagement with the United States, the work that the EU has done in their diplomacy as well, and what we hope to see when the parties come together in Brussels in the coming days in the talks hosted by President Michel of the EU. So, we hope to see a continuation of that progress. We are not being Pollyannaish, but we are continuing to support this dialogue, this diplomacy, towards a comprehensive solution in every way we possibly can,” Price said.

“We are going to do everything we can to see that progress continue,” he added.


     

Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Damascus and Aleppo during Syria trip

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will also travel to Aleppo after meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Damascus during his trip to quake-hit Syria.

This decision is another unobjectionable international legal basis that Artsakh people cannot live within Azerbaijan. President Harutyunyan

This decision is another unobjectionable international legal basis, implying that the people of Artsakh, subjected to racial discrimination and hatred, cannot live within Azerbaijan,

Artsakh Foreign Minister Meets with Co-Chairs of the European Parliament Friendship Group with Artsakh

On 21 February, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan met with a delegation headed by French MEPs, Co-Chairs of the Friendship Group with Artsakh Sylvie Guillaume and Francois Alfonsi, as well as President of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) Kaspar Karampetian, EAFJD Executive Director Heghine Evinyan and Special Programmes Manager of ARF Hay Dat Central Office Gevorg Ghukasyan, the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh said in a press release.

We received assurances from Azerbaijani side that internationally visible dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert should take place: Mirzoyan

During a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan answered the question of the Public Television Company about what further developments can be expected from the discussion of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Munich. On that day, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, announced that there is an understanding to hold discussions with the people of Nagorno-Karabakh regarding their rights and security.

Necessary to restore int’l mediation format as additional guarantee of irreversibility of peace process – Artsakh MFA

During the Munich Security Conference, held on 18 February 2023, the President of Azerbaijan made a number of statements aimed at disguising the criminal policy of Azerbaijan towards the people of Artsakh, and distorting the essence of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict by violating causal relationships, the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) said in a statement.

Luxembourg FM to visit Armenia

On February 22-23, Foreign Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn will pay an official visit to Armenia.

Artsakh Foreign Minister conducted visit to Russia last week

From 12 to 16 February, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan was on a working visit to the Russian Federation, the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh said in a press release.

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

International Court of Justice obliges Azerbaijan to ensure uninterrupted movement through the Lachin Corridor

The International Court of Justice obliged Azerbaijan to ensure the uninterrupted movement of transport and people through the Lachin Corridor in both directions, as provided by the obligations it has assumed.

Former French Prime Minister honors Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan

On February 21, a delegation led by former French Prime Minister and current Mayor of Le Havre Edouard Philippe and former French Minister and current European Parliament Member Nathalie Loiseau, accompanied by French Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Anne Louyot, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

ICRC facilitated transfer of seven people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on February 21, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the ArtsakhInfo Center stated.

Round table-discussion dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh movement held in Stepanakert

As "Artsakhpress" informs, at the start of the event, those present paid tribute to the memory of the Armenians who have fallen for the sake of our Homeland.

How the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh is hurting the families it divides

As Azerbaijan continues its blockade of Karabakh for the 68th day, Artak Beglaryan can’t meet his wife and daughters. Lack of supplies

With the support of the Artsakh Diocese, the kindergarten in Khnushinak is being renovated

The kindergarten building of the Khnushinak community of Artsakh's Martuni region is being renovated.

Stepanakert Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center today

The Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center of Stepanakert, despite the problems caused due to the Azerbaijani blocking the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world, continues working.

Azerbaijan breaches ceasefire. Ministry of Defense of Artsakh

On February 21, the Azerbaijani military violated the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire by opening small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense spreads another misinformation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation.

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss regional security issues

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

Kosovo Force command inspected the combat-readiness of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent

The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

Bloomberg: U.S. to supply Ukraine with long-range GPS-guided bombs

Media: Zelenskyy plans to attend NATO summit in Vilnius

Russian MFA protests to Ambassador Tracy over U.S. involvement in Ukraine conflict

Biden’s Ukraine policy may lead to WWIII, Trump warns

