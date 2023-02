Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will also travel to Aleppo after meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Damascus during his trip to quake-hit Syria.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Armenian Foreign Minister is visiting Syria to supervise the delivery of the third batch of the Armenian humanitarian aid for the regions affected in the earthquake.