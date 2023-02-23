An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 occurred in Tajikistan near the border with the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China, news.am informs.

February 23, 2023, 09:08 Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 hits Tajikistan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The underground shock was fixed at 8:37 a.m. According to the seismological center, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, and its epicenter was located about 82 kilometers from the border with China.



According to the information of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, the tremors with a force of two or three points were felt in Almaty. In turn, the Uzbek capital of Tashkent said that the tremors with a magnitude of three or four points.



So far, there have been no reports of damage or casualties among the population.