This decision is another unobjectionable international legal basis, implying that the people of Artsakh, subjected to racial discrimination and hatred, cannot live within Azerbaijan,
This decision is another unobjectionable international legal basis that Artsakh people cannot live within Azerbaijan. President Harutyunyan
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page, referring to the decision of the International Court of Justice.