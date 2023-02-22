This decision is another unobjectionable international legal basis that Artsakh people cannot live within Azerbaijan. President Harutyunyan

This decision is another unobjectionable international legal basis, implying that the people of Artsakh, subjected to racial discrimination and hatred, cannot live within Azerbaijan,

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page, referring to the decision of the International Court of Justice.

''The UN International Court of Justice satisfied the demand of Armenia a while ago and obliged Azerbaijan not to obstruct the free movement of people, transport and cargo along the "Lachin Corridor" in both directions.

On behalf of the authorities and people of Artsakh, I would like to express special gratitude to Yeghishe Kirakosyan, representative on International Legal Matters of the Republic of Armenia, to all those involved in this proceeding for their most important mission.

This decision is another unobjectionable international legal basis, implying that the people of Artsakh, subjected to racial discrimination and hatred, cannot live within Azerbaijan.