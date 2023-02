The International Court of Justice obliged Azerbaijan to ensure the uninterrupted movement of transport and people through the Lachin Corridor in both directions, as provided by the obligations it has assumed.

February 22, 2023, 19:40 International Court of Justice obliges Azerbaijan to ensure uninterrupted movement through the Lachin Corridor

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Reads the decision of the International Court of Justice on Armenia's petition on the issue of unblocking the Lachin Corridor.