Artsakh Foreign Minister Meets with Co-Chairs of the European Parliament Friendship Group with Artsakh

On 21 February, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan met with a delegation headed by French MEPs, Co-Chairs of the Friendship Group with Artsakh Sylvie Guillaume and Francois Alfonsi, as well as President of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) Kaspar Karampetian, EAFJD Executive Director Heghine Evinyan and Special Programmes Manager of ARF Hay Dat Central Office Gevorg Ghukasyan, the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh said in a press release.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs presented the challenges facing the Republic of Artsakh as a result of the blockade by Azerbaijan, and highly appreciated the principled position of the parliamentarians on the adoption of the relevant resolution of the European Parliament regarding the blockade of Artsakh.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the possibilities of ensuring more active engagement by the international community under the existing circumstances.

In the context of lifting the blockade of Artsakh, Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan emphasized the need for more active and efficient measures, including sanctions against Azerbaijan.