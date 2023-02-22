We received assurances from Azerbaijani side that internationally visible dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert should take place: Mirzoyan

During a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan answered the question of the Public Television Company about what further developments can be expected from the discussion of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Munich. On that day, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, announced that there is an understanding to hold discussions with the people of Nagorno-Karabakh regarding their rights and security.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: “When we initially initiated the peace treaty discussions with Azerbaijan, there was an understanding and agreement to conduct these negotiations in two main directions: one is the establishment and regulation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, let's call it a short peace treaty, and the other is a format, a platform where the rights and security of Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh will be discussed, 1lurer.am informs.

For a long time, we see that Azerbaijan is avoiding to get involved in this conversation. In Munich, we received the willingness and assurance of the Azerbaijani side that the internationally visible dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert should take place.

On the other hand, in recent years we have continuously seen that agreements are reached, there are assurances, promises, then we see a retreat from these positions, even signed and famous agreements. I hope that this case will not happen this time, and we will not see the same behavior again,” said Mirzoyan.