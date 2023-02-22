Bloomberg: U.S. to supply Ukraine with long-range GPS-guided bombs

The U.S. will supply Ukraine with long-range GPS-guided bombs manufactured by Boeing, capable of hitting targets at a distance of 45 miles (72 km - ed.), industry representatives told Bloomberg news agency.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Pentagon previously said it would send high-precision aerial munitions to Ukraine as part of a $1.85 billion package announced Dec. 21. However, two knowledgeable sources told the agency that the weapons in question were long-range Jdam-ER weapons.