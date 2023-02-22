Former French Prime Minister honors Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan

On February 21, a delegation led by former French Prime Minister and current Mayor of Le Havre Edouard Philippe and former French Minister and current European Parliament Member Nathalie Loiseau, accompanied by French Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Anne Louyot, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The guests were welcomed by Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan and briefed on the history of the memorial, Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Director Harutyun Marutyan said, news.am informs.. He also mentioned about the three cross-stones placed on the territory of Tsitsernakaberd late last year in memory of the Armenians who were victims of pogroms in the Azerbaijani cities of Sumgait, Kirovabad and Baku.