Azerbaijan breaches ceasefire. Ministry of Defense of Artsakh

On February 21, the Azerbaijani military violated the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire by opening small arms fire in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Russian peacekeeping forces command was notified on the incident, the ministry added.

The situation is since relatively stable.