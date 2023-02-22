Media: Zelenskyy plans to attend NATO summit in Vilnius

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to personally attend the NATO summit to be held in Vilnius in July, Ukraine's ambassador to Lithuania told local news agency BNS, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "That's our plan," Ukrainian Ambassador to Lithuania Petr Beshta said of Zelenskyy's visit in an interview with BNS.



Ukraine hopes that the summit participants "will very clearly agree that as soon as the war is over, Ukraine will become a member of NATO," the ambassador said.



Since the conflict in Ukraine began almost a year ago, Zelensky has made only two foreign trips, to Washington in December and to London, Paris and Brussels in February.



Most leaders of the North Atlantic Alliance, including U.S. President Joe Biden, will attend the July 11-12 summit in Vilnius, the Lithuanian presidential press service said.