Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense spreads another misinformation

February 16, 2023 16:30

ICRC again facilitates transfer of patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions and post- implantation correction have been transported today, on February 16, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh said in a press release.