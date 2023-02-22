The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation.
Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense spreads another misinformation
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread a disinformation, claiming that units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire towards the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the Northeastern and Western parts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone overnight February 21 and 22,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a press release.