The Russian Foreign Ministry informed that it had summoned US Ambassador to the Russian Federation Lynne Tracy and made a "demarche" to her in connection with the increased involvement of the United States in the armed conflict in Ukraine, the ministry said in a press release, news.am informs.

February 21, 2023, 17:50 Russian MFA protests to Ambassador Tracy over U.S. involvement in Ukraine conflict

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The protest note sent to the ambassador stressed that the pumping of weapons to the AFU, as well as the transfer of targeting instructions for strikes on Russian military and civilian infrastructure clearly proves the inconsistency and falsity of the American side's claims that the United States is not a party to the conflict," the statement said.



The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that the US diplomat said that Washington's course for deepening confrontation with Moscow is counterproductive and that it is necessary to take steps to withdraw "US-NATO military and equipment" as well as stop anti-Russian activities.