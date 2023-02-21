Russia suspends key nuclear treaty with US
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: During his key address to the Russian Parliament on Tuesday, he noted that Moscow will not exit the New Start Treaty, but is temporarily withdrawing, RT reports.
Explaining the decision, Putin noted that the agreement was initially drawn up under completely different circumstances, when Russia and the US did not perceive each other as adversaries. Now, however, according to the president, not only is the US issuing ultimatums to Russia, but NATO itself has essentially made an application to become part of the treaty as well.
“Russia cannot ignore this. We cannot allow ourselves to ignore this,” he said.
“Before we return to discussing this agreement, we must understand for ourselves what the intentions of countries like France and the UK are and how we will consider their strategic arsenals as well, which is the cumulative striking potential of NATO,” Putin said.