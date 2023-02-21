Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Foreign Ministry: Iran will introduce retaliatory sanctions against the European Union in the near future

The Islamic Republic of Iran will soon introduce retaliatory sanctions against the European Union, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran Nasser Kanaani said, news.am informs, citing IRNA.

Foreign Ministry: Iran will introduce retaliatory sanctions against the European Union in the near future

Foreign Ministry: Iran will introduce retaliatory sanctions against the European Union in the near future

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: February 20, the EU expanded sanctions against Iran over the "suppression of protests" to include 32 more individuals and 2 legal entities in the blacklist. Among the blacklisted individuals are officials, security forces, employees of the judicial and penitentiary systems, including Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili and Education Minister Yousef Nouri. The sanctioned legal entities are structures related to the financing of the police and security forces.

As reported by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the EU also intends to introduce a separate block of sanctions against Iran in the framework of the tenth package of anti-Russian sanctions on February 24. It will include legal entities and individuals who, in the opinion of the EU, are related to Iranian military supplies to Russia.

Tehran has repeatedly warned the West about the consequences of its interventionist behavior, noting that such measures will not go unanswered.


     

Politics

Luxembourg FM to visit Armenia

On February 22-23, Foreign Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn will pay an official visit to Armenia.

All news from section

Artsakh Foreign Minister conducted visit to Russia last week

From 12 to 16 February, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan was on a working visit to the Russian Federation, the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh said in a press release.

Statement on the 35th Anniversary of the National Liberation Struggle of Artsakh Armenians - Karabakh Movement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Karabakh movement, the national liberation struggle of Artsakh Armenians.

Azerbaijan creates humanitarian crisis with illegal and illegitimate blockade of Lachin corridor - former French PM

The former French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said that Azerbaijan is creating a humanitarian crisis for no reason with its “illegal and illegitimate” blockade of the Lachin corridor.

On occasion of Artsakh Movement's 35th anniversary, people paid tribute at Stepanakert Memorial

On February 20, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement, President Harutyunyan, Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan, MPs, officials visited the Stepanakert's Memorial Complex and paid tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes.

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement, President Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes

On February 20, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement, President Harutyunyan accompanied by high-ranking officials of the republic visited the Stepanakert's Memorial Complex and paid tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes, the Presidential Office stated.

Nikol Pashinyan releases statement on 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan released a statement on the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement.

Economy

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

All news from section

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

ICRC facilitated transfer of seven people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on February 21, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the ArtsakhInfo Center stated.

All news from section

Round table-discussion dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh movement held in Stepanakert

As "Artsakhpress" informs, at the start of the event, those present paid tribute to the memory of the Armenians who have fallen for the sake of our Homeland.

How the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh is hurting the families it divides

As Azerbaijan continues its blockade of Karabakh for the 68th day, Artak Beglaryan can’t meet his wife and daughters. Lack of supplies

With the support of the Artsakh Diocese, the kindergarten in Khnushinak is being renovated

The kindergarten building of the Khnushinak community of Artsakh's Martuni region is being renovated.

Stepanakert Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center today

The Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center of Stepanakert, despite the problems caused due to the Azerbaijani blocking the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world, continues working.

ICRC again facilitates transfer of patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions and post- implantation correction have been transported today, on February 16, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh said in a press release.

Armenian Church marks Feast of St. Vartan the Captain and Companions

The Armenian Apostolic Church on Thursday marks the Feast of St. Vartan the Captain and Companions, Qahana.am reports.

Military

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

All news from section

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss regional security issues

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

Kosovo Force command inspected the combat-readiness of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent

The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Armenia celebrates 31st anniversary of establishment of the army

On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

Foreign Ministry: Iran will introduce retaliatory sanctions against the European Union in the near future
Russia suspends key nuclear treaty with US
Putin promises to carry out tasks of special operation step by step
Luxembourg FM to visit Armenia
ICRC facilitated transfer of seven people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

All news from section

Photos

The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

All news from section

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Sport

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

All news from section

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Diaspora

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

All news from section

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

International

Biden’s Ukraine policy may lead to WWIII, Trump warns

All news from section

Foreign Ministry: Iran will introduce retaliatory sanctions against the European Union in the near future

Russia suspends key nuclear treaty with US

Putin promises to carry out tasks of special operation step by step

Most Read

month

week

day

Search