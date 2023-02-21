Foreign Ministry: Iran will introduce retaliatory sanctions against the European Union in the near future

The Islamic Republic of Iran will soon introduce retaliatory sanctions against the European Union, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran Nasser Kanaani said, news.am informs, citing IRNA.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: February 20, the EU expanded sanctions against Iran over the "suppression of protests" to include 32 more individuals and 2 legal entities in the blacklist. Among the blacklisted individuals are officials, security forces, employees of the judicial and penitentiary systems, including Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili and Education Minister Yousef Nouri. The sanctioned legal entities are structures related to the financing of the police and security forces.



As reported by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the EU also intends to introduce a separate block of sanctions against Iran in the framework of the tenth package of anti-Russian sanctions on February 24. It will include legal entities and individuals who, in the opinion of the EU, are related to Iranian military supplies to Russia.



Tehran has repeatedly warned the West about the consequences of its interventionist behavior, noting that such measures will not go unanswered.