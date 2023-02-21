Luxembourg FM to visit Armenia

On February 22-23, Foreign Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn will pay an official visit to Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: On February 22, the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Luxembourg will take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, which will be followed by the joint press conference, the foreign ministry announced.

In the framework of the visit, the Foreign Minister of Luxembourg will meet the high ranking officials of the Republic of Armenia.