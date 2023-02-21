Five people killed during earthquake in Syria

Five people died in several Syrian cities during the earthquake that occurred on Monday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Al Arabiya, four people were killed in a panic-induced stampede that sparked after underground shocks in cities of Aleppo and Tartus. Another woman died in the city of Latakia, according to Sky News - Arabia.

Some victims succumbed to heart attacks after first underground shocks. The TV channel also reports people jumping out of their windows over fear of being buried under debris.

The reports on the number of injured are limited and controversial. For example, Sky News reports over 100 people injured in Latakia. The Al Hadath TV channel reports 470 injured across Syria, including in areas with opposition presence.

No official numbers have been reported yet.

Earlier, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake was registered in Turkey’s Iskenderun located 52 km west of Idlib. According to seismologists, this was an aftershock of the February 6 earthquake.