The EU Council approved the extension of sanctions against Russia until February 24, 2024, according to a document published in the official magazine of the European Union, news.am informs.

February 21, 2023, 10:27 EU Council extends sanctions against Russia until February 24, 2024

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Based on the review of the decision, and taking into account Russia's continued illegal actions against Ukraine, the restrictive measures are to be extended until February 24, 2024, the document states.



Since late February last year, the EU has approved nine sanctions packages against Russia, which include financial, trade restrictions as well as individual sanctions. Currently, the EU personal sanctions against Russia apply to 1,386 individuals and 171 organizations.