White House announces new military aid package for Kyiv

The U.S. is allocating a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth $460 million, said in a statement from the Pentagon.

February 21, 2023, 09:29

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The US President Joe Biden administration announces additional military assistance to Ukraine: additional HIMARS ammunition, additional 155mm artillery shells, 120mm mortar shells, four air surveillance radars, additional Javelin systems, about 2,000 armor-piercing missiles, four Bradley BMPs, the Pentagon said, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti. The new package will also include two tactical equipment repair vehicles, mines, night vision equipment and other equipment.