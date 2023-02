From 12 to 16 February, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan was on a working visit to the Russian Federation, the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh said in a press release.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the visit, the Foreign Minister had meetings with public, political, and expert circles, as well as representatives of the Armenian community.