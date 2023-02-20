As "Artsakhpress" informs, at the start of the event, those present paid tribute to the memory of the Armenians who have fallen for the sake of our Homeland.

February 20, 2023, 16:04 Round table-discussion dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh movement held in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Alisa Baghdasaryan, the vice-rector of the university, gave an opening speech. He emphasized the importance of meetings in this format, thanks to which it becomes possible to analyze the situation with common sense.

"The discussion aims to evaluate our achievements years ago. It is our national dream and we should cherish it. There are quite a lot of problems that we face today, and we need to rethink what we have experienced, then understand our mistakes and draw conclusions," said A. Baghdasaryan.

According to the rector of the university, Donara Gabrielyan, the various discussions organized among the intelligentsia can indicate the correct outcome of the current situation in Artsakh.

According to Hovik Avanesov, Head of the Center of Caucasian Studies of Mesrop Mashtots University, until the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations are not settled and the Karabakh issue has not be finally settled, the movement will be relevant. The attendees emphasized the importance of being united around one common idea in order to get Artsakh out of the disaster.