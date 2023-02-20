The former French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said that Azerbaijan is creating a humanitarian crisis for no reason with its “illegal and illegitimate” blockade of the Lachin corridor.

February 20, 2023, 14:10 Azerbaijan creates humanitarian crisis with illegal and illegitimate blockade of Lachin corridor - former French PM

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with ARMENPRESS, Philippe, who is now the Mayor of the French city of Le Havre, said that Azerbaijan must release the Armenian POWs. Regarding the Azerbaijani occupation of sovereign territories of Armenia, the former French PM, who is visiting Armenia, said that the territorial integrity of Armenia is not negotiable and must be protected.

-Mr. Philippe, first of all, I would like to ask you to introduce what agenda you are coming to Armenia with, what meetings and visits are expected?

-I come to Armenia with an open mind and an open heart. I want to see the situation with my own eyes, hear people’s concerns and initiatives and express solidarity with the Armenian people. I will go to Goris, for obvious reasons and have meetings in Erevan, with the Prime minister, the minister for Foreign affairs and members of the Parliament. I also intend to meet local authorities and am delighted to meet the Catholicos.

-Mr. Philippe, You are visiting Armenia at a difficult time for the country, Azerbaijan has blocked the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, the Lachin corridor, the people of Artsakh are facing a humanitarian crisis. As a member of the international community, a representative of Armenia's friend France, what is your attitude towards this step by Azerbaijan?

-The current blockade, which has lasted already 70 days, is both illegal and illegitimate, Azerbaijan is creating a humanitarian crisis for no reason and Russia is doing nothing to solve the issue.

-As you know, Azerbaijan also occupied the sovereign territories of Armenia in 2021 and 2022, and continues to keep Armenian prisoners of war after the 2020 Artsakh war. According to you, what should the international community do, what steps are needed to force Azerbaijan to withdraw from the territory of Armenia, to return the Armenian prisoners of war, do you consider it possible to apply sanctions?

-The territorial integrity of Armenia is not negotiable and must be protected. For too long the EU was too distant. I am relieved that the EU mission to Armenia is being deployed and can have a positive role to reassure civilian populations. Prisoners of war must all be returned to their homeland and the fate of missing persons must be fully disclosed, I would add the necessity to fully preserve and protect the cultural heritage of the region.

-As the former prime minister of France, mayor of Le Havre, in what areas do you see prospects for deepening cooperation with Armenia?

-I will visit several cooperation projects, in the health sector and for support to displaced people. And I also intend to meet actors of the Tech sector, who participate in framing the future of Armenia. There are still many things to do to foster French Armenian relations and cooperation.