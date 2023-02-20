Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Azerbaijan creates humanitarian crisis with illegal and illegitimate blockade of Lachin corridor - former French PM

The former French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said that Azerbaijan is creating a humanitarian crisis for no reason with its “illegal and illegitimate” blockade of the Lachin corridor.

Azerbaijan creates humanitarian crisis with illegal and illegitimate blockade of Lachin corridor - former French PM

Azerbaijan creates humanitarian crisis with illegal and illegitimate blockade of Lachin corridor - former French PM

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with ARMENPRESS, Philippe, who is now the Mayor of the French city of Le Havre, said that Azerbaijan must release the Armenian POWs. Regarding the Azerbaijani occupation of sovereign territories of Armenia, the former French PM, who is visiting Armenia, said that the territorial integrity of Armenia is not negotiable and must be protected.

-Mr. Philippe, first of all, I would like to ask you to introduce what agenda you are coming to Armenia with, what meetings and visits are expected?

-I come to Armenia with an open mind and an open heart. I want to see the situation with my own eyes, hear people’s concerns and initiatives and express solidarity with the Armenian people. I will go to Goris, for obvious reasons and have meetings in Erevan, with the Prime minister, the minister for Foreign affairs and members of the Parliament. I also intend to meet local authorities and am delighted to meet the Catholicos.

-Mr. Philippe, You are visiting Armenia at a difficult time for the country, Azerbaijan has blocked the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, the Lachin corridor, the people of Artsakh are facing a humanitarian crisis. As a member of the international community, a representative of Armenia's friend France, what is your attitude towards this step by Azerbaijan?

-The current blockade, which has lasted already 70 days, is both illegal and illegitimate, Azerbaijan is creating a humanitarian crisis for no reason and Russia is doing nothing to solve the issue.

-As you know, Azerbaijan also occupied the sovereign territories of Armenia in 2021 and 2022, and continues to keep Armenian prisoners of war after the 2020 Artsakh war. According to you, what should the international community do, what steps are needed to force Azerbaijan to withdraw from the territory of Armenia, to return the Armenian prisoners of war, do you consider it possible to apply sanctions?

-The territorial integrity of Armenia is not negotiable and must be protected. For too long the EU was too distant. I am relieved that the EU mission to Armenia is being deployed and can have a positive role to reassure civilian populations. Prisoners of war must all be returned to their homeland and the fate of missing persons must be fully disclosed, I would add the necessity to fully preserve and protect the cultural heritage of the region.

-As the former prime minister of France, mayor of Le Havre, in what areas do you see prospects for deepening cooperation with Armenia?

-I  will visit several cooperation projects, in the health sector and for support to displaced people. And I also intend to meet actors of the Tech sector, who participate in framing the future of Armenia. There are still many things to do to foster French Armenian relations and cooperation.


     

Politics

Azerbaijan creates humanitarian crisis with illegal and illegitimate blockade of Lachin corridor - former French PM

The former French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said that Azerbaijan is creating a humanitarian crisis for no reason with its “illegal and illegitimate” blockade of the Lachin corridor.

All news from section

On occasion of Artsakh Movement's 35th anniversary, people paid tribute at Stepanakert Memorial

On February 20, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement, President Harutyunyan, Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan, MPs, officials visited the Stepanakert's Memorial Complex and paid tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes.

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement, President Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes

On February 20, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement, President Harutyunyan accompanied by high-ranking officials of the republic visited the Stepanakert's Memorial Complex and paid tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes, the Presidential Office stated.

Nikol Pashinyan releases statement on 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan released a statement on the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement.

February 20 became a symbol of the revival of our national spirit, the unity and consolidation of the Armenian people. President Harutyunyan sent a message

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a message on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh movement.

The presence and activities of Ruben Vardanyan in the Republic of Artsakh are domestic affairs of Artsakh. Lusine Avanesyan

Ruben Vardanyan's presence in the Republic of Artsakh and his activities are the domestic affairs of Artsakh and in no way it can be a topic of discussion for the Azerbaijani authorities.

We will continue to stand by Armenia and my friend Nikol Pashinyan. Emmanuel Macron

In his speech at the Munich Security Conference, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he will continue to stand by Armenia and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Economy

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

All news from section

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

How the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh is hurting the families it divides

As Azerbaijan continues its blockade of Karabakh for the 68th day, Artak Beglaryan can’t meet his wife and daughters. Lack of supplies

All news from section

With the support of the Artsakh Diocese, the kindergarten in Khnushinak is being renovated

The kindergarten building of the Khnushinak community of Artsakh's Martuni region is being renovated.

Stepanakert Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center today

The Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center of Stepanakert, despite the problems caused due to the Azerbaijani blocking the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world, continues working.

ICRC again facilitates transfer of patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions and post- implantation correction have been transported today, on February 16, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh said in a press release.

Armenian Church marks Feast of St. Vartan the Captain and Companions

The Armenian Apostolic Church on Thursday marks the Feast of St. Vartan the Captain and Companions, Qahana.am reports.

Catholicos Aram I to visit Aleppo

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, will today travel to Aleppo on a pontifical visit to support the local Armenians following last week’s devastating earthquake, the Catholicosate of Cilicia reports.

47 Russia nationals evacuated from Artsakh

On Wednesday, 47 Russian citizens were evacuated from Artsakh through Russian peacekeeping forces.

Military

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

All news from section

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss regional security issues

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

Kosovo Force command inspected the combat-readiness of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent

The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Armenia celebrates 31st anniversary of establishment of the army

On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

Azerbaijan creates humanitarian crisis with illegal and illegitimate blockade of Lachin corridor - former French PM
On occasion of Artsakh Movement's 35th anniversary, people paid tribute at Stepanakert Memorial
On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement, President Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes
Nikol Pashinyan releases statement on 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement
February 20 became a symbol of the revival of our national spirit, the unity and consolidation of the Armenian people. President Harutyunyan sent a message
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

All news from section

Photos

Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

All news from section

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Sport

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

All news from section

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Diaspora

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

All news from section

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

International

Aliyev blames ‘Iranian establishment’ for attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran

All news from section

President of European Council Michel: it's time for a new architecture of the world community

Biden’s physician says he is ‘fit for duty’

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Turkey’s Hatay province

Most Read

month

week

day

Search