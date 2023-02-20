On occasion of Artsakh Movement's 35th anniversary, people paid tribute at Stepanakert Memorial

On February 20, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement, President Harutyunyan, Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan, MPs, officials visited the Stepanakert's Memorial Complex and paid tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Artur Mosiyan, the head of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction of the Artsakh parliament said that February 20 is the day of the national awakening, unity and liberation struggle.

"Even after 35 years, the advice of the day has not changed. Over the years, we have deviated from the ideology, from the ideology of the national-liberation struggle, and our own fault has resulted in the present situation.

Today, we must follow the idea of unity; the basis of which is the national-liberation struggle, the deviation from the idea leads to the situation we are in," said A. Mosiyan.

"At that time, the regional council of the Nagorno-Karabakh autonomous region made a historic decision, which leaded to a new national liberation movement and struggle.

The advice of the day is great, because the Armenian people have not lost the idea of solving their problems together under any circumstances," said Lernik Hovhannisyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic.