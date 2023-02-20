Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Aliyev blames ‘Iranian establishment’ for attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has stated that the normalization of relations between his country and Iran is possible only after the Iranian authorities identify and bring to justice all persons involved in the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, reports Interfax.

Aliyev blames ‘Iranian establishment’ for attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran

Aliyev blames ‘Iranian establishment’ for attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: "You know about the terrorist act against our embassy. It was an organized terrorist attack against the diplomatic representation of Azerbaijan. The terrorist was not disarmed for 30 to 40 minutes, [Iranian] police cars and security officers came and left, but they allowed him to enter the embassy building twice, kill one of the embassy guards and injure two others," Aliyev said during an interview with Azerbaijani reporters.

"Therefore, we demand an immediate and transparent investigation of this case. The fact that the terrorist gave an interview to the Iranian media after the terrorist attack indicates that he is one of the people sent by some representatives of the Iranian establishment.

It was also strange that two days later he was deemed as mentally retarded. How could they carry out this examination so quickly? It was a step so that he could avoid justice," said the Azerbaijani president.

Aliyev said that the Iranian government should conduct a transparent investigation, and that "they must inform us about this, and the terrorist should be punished."

"But the most important thing is that those who sent the terrorist, the representatives of the Iranian establishment who carried out this cruel act against Azerbaijan, should be brought to justice. Only after that it will be possible to talk about any normalization of relations [between Azerbaijan and Iran]," added the Azerbaijani president.


     

Politics

February 20 became a symbol of the revival of our national spirit, the unity and consolidation of the Armenian people. President Harutyunyan sent a message

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a message on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh movement.

All news from section

The presence and activities of Ruben Vardanyan in the Republic of Artsakh are domestic affairs of Artsakh. Lusine Avanesyan

Ruben Vardanyan's presence in the Republic of Artsakh and his activities are the domestic affairs of Artsakh and in no way it can be a topic of discussion for the Azerbaijani authorities.

We will continue to stand by Armenia and my friend Nikol Pashinyan. Emmanuel Macron

In his speech at the Munich Security Conference, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he will continue to stand by Armenia and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

EU to support negotiations on peace treaty: Michel and Aliyev discuss EU mission in Armenia

The European Union will continue its efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, European Council President Charles Michel said during his meeting with Azerbaijani President Aliyev on February 17, news.am informs.

ICRC head told Pashinyan organization will continue to contribute to solving problems in Nagorno-Karabakh

In the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the press service of the Armenian government informed.

Russia accuses West of derailing efforts for Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused the West of derailing the efforts in the direction of an Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement.

Russia says ready to organize foreign ministerial meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Russia reiterates readiness to organize a meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

Economy

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

All news from section

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

How the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh is hurting the families it divides

As Azerbaijan continues its blockade of Karabakh for the 68th day, Artak Beglaryan can’t meet his wife and daughters. Lack of supplies

All news from section

With the support of the Artsakh Diocese, the kindergarten in Khnushinak is being renovated

The kindergarten building of the Khnushinak community of Artsakh's Martuni region is being renovated.

Stepanakert Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center today

The Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center of Stepanakert, despite the problems caused due to the Azerbaijani blocking the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world, continues working.

ICRC again facilitates transfer of patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions and post- implantation correction have been transported today, on February 16, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh said in a press release.

Armenian Church marks Feast of St. Vartan the Captain and Companions

The Armenian Apostolic Church on Thursday marks the Feast of St. Vartan the Captain and Companions, Qahana.am reports.

Catholicos Aram I to visit Aleppo

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, will today travel to Aleppo on a pontifical visit to support the local Armenians following last week’s devastating earthquake, the Catholicosate of Cilicia reports.

47 Russia nationals evacuated from Artsakh

On Wednesday, 47 Russian citizens were evacuated from Artsakh through Russian peacekeeping forces.

Military

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

All news from section

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss regional security issues

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

Kosovo Force command inspected the combat-readiness of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent

The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Armenia celebrates 31st anniversary of establishment of the army

On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

February 20 became a symbol of the revival of our national spirit, the unity and consolidation of the Armenian people. President Harutyunyan sent a message
Aliyev blames ‘Iranian establishment’ for attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran
The presence and activities of Ruben Vardanyan in the Republic of Artsakh are domestic affairs of Artsakh. Lusine Avanesyan
How the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh is hurting the families it divides
We will continue to stand by Armenia and my friend Nikol Pashinyan. Emmanuel Macron
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

All news from section

Photos

Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

All news from section

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Sport

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

All news from section

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Diaspora

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

All news from section

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

International

Aliyev blames ‘Iranian establishment’ for attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran

All news from section

President of European Council Michel: it's time for a new architecture of the world community

Biden’s physician says he is ‘fit for duty’

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Turkey’s Hatay province

Most Read

month

week

day

Search