President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has stated that the normalization of relations between his country and Iran is possible only after the Iranian authorities identify and bring to justice all persons involved in the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, reports Interfax.

February 20, 2023, 09:49 Aliyev blames ‘Iranian establishment’ for attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: "You know about the terrorist act against our embassy. It was an organized terrorist attack against the diplomatic representation of Azerbaijan. The terrorist was not disarmed for 30 to 40 minutes, [Iranian] police cars and security officers came and left, but they allowed him to enter the embassy building twice, kill one of the embassy guards and injure two others," Aliyev said during an interview with Azerbaijani reporters.



"Therefore, we demand an immediate and transparent investigation of this case. The fact that the terrorist gave an interview to the Iranian media after the terrorist attack indicates that he is one of the people sent by some representatives of the Iranian establishment.



It was also strange that two days later he was deemed as mentally retarded. How could they carry out this examination so quickly? It was a step so that he could avoid justice," said the Azerbaijani president.



Aliyev said that the Iranian government should conduct a transparent investigation, and that "they must inform us about this, and the terrorist should be punished."



"But the most important thing is that those who sent the terrorist, the representatives of the Iranian establishment who carried out this cruel act against Azerbaijan, should be brought to justice. Only after that it will be possible to talk about any normalization of relations [between Azerbaijan and Iran]," added the Azerbaijani president.