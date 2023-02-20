Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan released a statement on the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement.

February 20, 2023, 10:51 Nikol Pashinyan releases statement on 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Below is the full statement as published by the Prime Minister’s Office:

“35 years ago on these days the Karabakh Movement began. The spontaneous and mass protests which began from February 20 in 1988 will remain in the Armenian history as the symbol of national awakening, unity and liberation struggle.

The movement became the first step in our statehood’s restoration, through which we regained the determination to live freely and independently, to build our destiny and be in charge of our future.

The Karabakh Movement was for the Artsakhians to protect their rights and express their right and will to live a dignified life on their own land.

35 years on, the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh still face the most serious challenges. Under blockade, our compatriots today are again forced to express their will to protect their rights and security. As I’ve numerously said, these actions by Azerbaijan have one goal – to break the will of the population of Nagorno Karabakh to live in their own homeland, which, however, I am convinced is unbreakable and unwavering.

Dear compatriots,

We continue to multiply our efforts in direction of focusing the international attention on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh, because it is only the unwavering activeness of the international community that is the option to suppress Azerbaijan’s aggressiveness and provocative conduct, for the complete implementation of its obligations under the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement and unblocking of the Lachin corridor.

At the same time, we will continue our consistent steps directed at solving the socio-economic problems of the Armenians of Artsakh, overcoming security challenges, and the development of mechanisms for the protection of the rights and security of the Armenians of Artsakh. The implementation of these goals requires selfless work and we must be unwavering in this work.

Dear Artsakhians,

Be strong and unbreakable for the sake of a peaceful and safe life in your homeland. In the face of new global and regional challenges, we must focus our powers on realizing the peace agenda, as much as we realize the difficulties and problems that await us on that path. By and large, the substantial goal of the Karabakh movement was the peaceful, dignified and safe life, and we must head towards that goal,” PM Pashinyan said in the statement.