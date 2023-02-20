Artsakhpress

Politics

Nikol Pashinyan releases statement on 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan released a statement on the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Below is the full statement as published by the Prime Minister’s Office:

“35 years ago on these days the Karabakh Movement began. The spontaneous and mass protests which began from February 20 in 1988 will remain in the Armenian history as the symbol of national awakening, unity and liberation struggle.

The movement became the first step in our statehood’s restoration, through which we regained the determination to live freely and independently, to build our destiny and be in charge of our future.

The Karabakh Movement was for the Artsakhians to protect their rights and express their right and will to live a dignified life on their own land.

35 years on, the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh still face the most serious challenges. Under blockade, our compatriots today are again forced to express their will to protect their rights and security. As I’ve numerously said, these actions by Azerbaijan have one goal – to break the will of the population of Nagorno Karabakh to live in their own homeland, which, however, I am convinced is unbreakable and unwavering.

Dear compatriots,

We continue to multiply our efforts in direction of focusing the international attention on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh, because it is only the unwavering activeness of the international community that is the option to suppress Azerbaijan’s aggressiveness and provocative conduct, for the complete implementation of its obligations under the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement and unblocking of the Lachin corridor.

At the same time, we will continue our consistent steps directed at solving the socio-economic problems of the Armenians of Artsakh, overcoming security challenges, and the development of mechanisms for the protection of the rights and security of the Armenians of Artsakh. The implementation of these goals requires selfless work and we must be unwavering in this work.

Dear Artsakhians,

Be strong and unbreakable for the sake of a peaceful and safe life in your homeland. In the face of new global and regional challenges, we must focus our powers on realizing the peace agenda, as much as we realize the difficulties and problems that await us on that path. By and large, the substantial goal of the Karabakh movement was the peaceful, dignified and safe life, and we must head towards that goal,” PM Pashinyan said in the statement.


     

Politics

On occasion of Artsakh Movement's 35th anniversary, people paid tribute at Stepanakert Memorial

On February 20, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement, President Harutyunyan, Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan, MPs, officials visited the Stepanakert's Memorial Complex and paid tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes.

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement, President Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes

On February 20, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement, President Harutyunyan accompanied by high-ranking officials of the republic visited the Stepanakert's Memorial Complex and paid tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes, the Presidential Office stated.

February 20 became a symbol of the revival of our national spirit, the unity and consolidation of the Armenian people. President Harutyunyan sent a message

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a message on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh movement.

The presence and activities of Ruben Vardanyan in the Republic of Artsakh are domestic affairs of Artsakh. Lusine Avanesyan

Ruben Vardanyan's presence in the Republic of Artsakh and his activities are the domestic affairs of Artsakh and in no way it can be a topic of discussion for the Azerbaijani authorities.

We will continue to stand by Armenia and my friend Nikol Pashinyan. Emmanuel Macron

In his speech at the Munich Security Conference, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he will continue to stand by Armenia and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

EU to support negotiations on peace treaty: Michel and Aliyev discuss EU mission in Armenia

The European Union will continue its efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, European Council President Charles Michel said during his meeting with Azerbaijani President Aliyev on February 17, news.am informs.

Economy

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

How the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh is hurting the families it divides

As Azerbaijan continues its blockade of Karabakh for the 68th day, Artak Beglaryan can’t meet his wife and daughters. Lack of supplies

With the support of the Artsakh Diocese, the kindergarten in Khnushinak is being renovated

The kindergarten building of the Khnushinak community of Artsakh's Martuni region is being renovated.

Stepanakert Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center today

The Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center of Stepanakert, despite the problems caused due to the Azerbaijani blocking the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world, continues working.

ICRC again facilitates transfer of patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions and post- implantation correction have been transported today, on February 16, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh said in a press release.

Armenian Church marks Feast of St. Vartan the Captain and Companions

The Armenian Apostolic Church on Thursday marks the Feast of St. Vartan the Captain and Companions, Qahana.am reports.

Catholicos Aram I to visit Aleppo

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, will today travel to Aleppo on a pontifical visit to support the local Armenians following last week’s devastating earthquake, the Catholicosate of Cilicia reports.

47 Russia nationals evacuated from Artsakh

On Wednesday, 47 Russian citizens were evacuated from Artsakh through Russian peacekeeping forces.

Military

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss regional security issues

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

Kosovo Force command inspected the combat-readiness of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent

The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Armenia celebrates 31st anniversary of establishment of the army

On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

Photos

Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
Videos

Culture

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Sport

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Diaspora

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

International

Aliyev blames ‘Iranian establishment’ for attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran

President of European Council Michel: it's time for a new architecture of the world community

Biden’s physician says he is ‘fit for duty’

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Turkey’s Hatay province

