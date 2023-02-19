Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

The presence and activities of Ruben Vardanyan in the Republic of Artsakh are domestic affairs of Artsakh. Lusine Avanesyan

Ruben Vardanyan's presence in the Republic of Artsakh and his activities are the domestic affairs of Artsakh and in no way can be a topic of discussion for the Azerbaijani authorities.

The presence and activities of Ruben Vardanyan in the Republic of Artsakh are domestic affairs of Artsakh. Lusine Avanesyan

The presence and activities of Ruben Vardanyan in the Republic of Artsakh are domestic affairs of Artsakh. Lusine Avanesyan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The press secretary of the Artsakh Republic President, Lusine Avanesyan, said in response to ''Artsakhpress'' request to comment on the statements of the Azerbaijani president regarding the State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Ruben Vardanyan.

''Artsakh is the homeland of all Armenians, regardless of their birthplace. Therefore, every Armenian is free to come to the homeland and carry out legal activities here. The president of Azerbaijan, who is reasonably suspected of committing or leading numerous war, corruption and other crimes, who is currently directly leading the terroristic operation of the blockade of 120 thousand Armenians, once again speaking in Munich about the removal of Ruben Vardanyan from Artsakh, is trying to legitimize the crime of isolation Artsakh from Armenia and the whole world," emphasized Lusine Avanesyan.


     

Politics

The presence and activities of Ruben Vardanyan in the Republic of Artsakh are domestic affairs of Artsakh. Lusine Avanesyan

Ruben Vardanyan's presence in the Republic of Artsakh and his activities are the domestic affairs of Artsakh and in no way it can be a topic of discussion for the Azerbaijani authorities.

All news from section

We will continue to stand by Armenia and my friend Nikol Pashinyan. Emmanuel Macron

In his speech at the Munich Security Conference, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he will continue to stand by Armenia and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

EU to support negotiations on peace treaty: Michel and Aliyev discuss EU mission in Armenia

The European Union will continue its efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, European Council President Charles Michel said during his meeting with Azerbaijani President Aliyev on February 17, news.am informs.

ICRC head told Pashinyan organization will continue to contribute to solving problems in Nagorno-Karabakh

In the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the press service of the Armenian government informed.

Russia accuses West of derailing efforts for Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused the West of derailing the efforts in the direction of an Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement.

Russia says ready to organize foreign ministerial meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Russia reiterates readiness to organize a meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

Lukashenko signs protocol on amendments to CSTO Charter

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law on ratification of the Fourth Protocol on Amendments to the Charter of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The document was published on the national legal portal on Friday, Tass informs.

Economy

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

All news from section

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

How the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh is hurting the families it divides

As Azerbaijan continues its blockade of Karabakh for the 68th day, Artak Beglaryan can’t meet his wife and daughters. Lack of supplies

All news from section

With the support of the Artsakh Diocese, the kindergarten in Khnushinak is being renovated

The kindergarten building of the Khnushinak community of Artsakh's Martuni region is being renovated.

Stepanakert Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center today

The Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center of Stepanakert, despite the problems caused due to the Azerbaijani blocking the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world, continues working.

ICRC again facilitates transfer of patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions and post- implantation correction have been transported today, on February 16, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh said in a press release.

Armenian Church marks Feast of St. Vartan the Captain and Companions

The Armenian Apostolic Church on Thursday marks the Feast of St. Vartan the Captain and Companions, Qahana.am reports.

Catholicos Aram I to visit Aleppo

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, will today travel to Aleppo on a pontifical visit to support the local Armenians following last week’s devastating earthquake, the Catholicosate of Cilicia reports.

47 Russia nationals evacuated from Artsakh

On Wednesday, 47 Russian citizens were evacuated from Artsakh through Russian peacekeeping forces.

Military

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

All news from section

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss regional security issues

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

Kosovo Force command inspected the combat-readiness of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent

The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Armenia celebrates 31st anniversary of establishment of the army

On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

The presence and activities of Ruben Vardanyan in the Republic of Artsakh are domestic affairs of Artsakh. Lusine Avanesyan
How the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh is hurting the families it divides
We will continue to stand by Armenia and my friend Nikol Pashinyan. Emmanuel Macron
EU to support negotiations on peace treaty: Michel and Aliyev discuss EU mission in Armenia
ICRC head told Pashinyan organization will continue to contribute to solving problems in Nagorno-Karabakh
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

All news from section

Photos

Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

All news from section

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Sport

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

All news from section

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Diaspora

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

All news from section

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

International

President of European Council Michel: it's time for a new architecture of the world community

All news from section

Biden’s physician says he is ‘fit for duty’

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Turkey’s Hatay province

Lukashenko: Belarus will fight together with Russia only in case of aggression

Most Read

month

week

day

Search