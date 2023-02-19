Ruben Vardanyan's presence in the Republic of Artsakh and his activities are the domestic affairs of Artsakh and in no way can be a topic of discussion for the Azerbaijani authorities.

February 19, 2023, 18:53 The presence and activities of Ruben Vardanyan in the Republic of Artsakh are domestic affairs of Artsakh. Lusine Avanesyan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The press secretary of the Artsakh Republic President, Lusine Avanesyan, said in response to ''Artsakhpress'' request to comment on the statements of the Azerbaijani president regarding the State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Ruben Vardanyan.

''Artsakh is the homeland of all Armenians, regardless of their birthplace. Therefore, every Armenian is free to come to the homeland and carry out legal activities here. The president of Azerbaijan, who is reasonably suspected of committing or leading numerous war, corruption and other crimes, who is currently directly leading the terroristic operation of the blockade of 120 thousand Armenians, once again speaking in Munich about the removal of Ruben Vardanyan from Artsakh, is trying to legitimize the crime of isolation Artsakh from Armenia and the whole world," emphasized Lusine Avanesyan.