In his speech at the Munich Security Conference, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he will continue to stand by Armenia and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

February 18, 2023, 10:34 We will continue to stand by Armenia and my friend Nikol Pashinyan. Emmanuel Macron

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The main part of Macron's speech was related to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, but the leader of France also referred to the situation in the South Caucasus.

"In a few days it will be the anniversary of the illegal Russian aggression against Ukraine, and although we cannot make final conclusions, we can summarize this year and share certain perspectives. Naturally, the core of my speech will be the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, but I must mention that we do not forget the ongoing wars in the Caucasus, the Middle East, Africa, the fight against terrorism, nuclear security and other issues.

Our task today is to explain, to make it clear that Russia is a force that spreads instability and chaos, which it does not only in Ukraine, but also in the Caucasus, the Middle East, Africa.

How can we believe that the challenges of the Caucasus can be overcome by the neo-colonial Russia that I described a moment ago? I am saying this in the presence of my friend, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with whom we will continue to stand and act," Macron said.