The European Union will continue its efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, European Council President Charles Michel said during his meeting with Azerbaijani President Aliyev on February 17, news.am informs.

February 18, 2023, 10:11 EU to support negotiations on peace treaty: Michel and Aliyev discuss EU mission in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Michel said that the European Union will also continue its efforts towards holding talks on a peace treaty and ensuring stability and security in the South Caucasus.

The sides also exchanged views on the activities of the European Union mission in Armenia.